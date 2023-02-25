Despite weather curtailing the opening day, East Ballarat found enough time to move into a dominant position in its must-win match against Napoleons-Sebastopol and step closer to a Ballarat Cricket Association finals berth.
The Hawks have their opponents reeling at 7-56 after 25 overs, thanks to impressive performances from Lewis Hodgins (3-11) and Adam Eddy (3-12).
A win for the fifth-placed East Ballarat would see it leapfrog Naps-Sebas and bundle its opponent out of the top four.
Naps-Sebas will restart play with Luke Corden (18*), one of only two players to reach double figures, at the crease.
Golden Point's premiership defence seems over, with the Pointies facing an almighty task to get the outright win it needs to steal a spot in the top four.
Only 24 overs were played between Golden Point and Brown Hill; the Bulls on 3-86, with Ryan Knowles unbeaten on 44.
Under BCA rules, if over 20 overs have been bowled on a first day where over two hours of playing time have been lost, the batting side is not forced to end its innings.
The most play came in the match between Wendouree and Buninyong.
The Red Caps dismissed their opponents for 106 within 42 overs, Sam Peeters (5-26) taking a second five-wicket haul in as many matches.
Wendouree will restart on 1-45 with Cole Roscholler (31*) and Liam Brady (12*) at the crease.
There was no start between Ballarat-Redan and Darley.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
