Rain no problem for Hawks as they near finals spot | Ballarat Cricket Association firsts wrap

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated February 25 2023 - 8:37pm, first published 8:30pm
Sajith Dissanayaka of Napoleons Sebastopol helps take the covers off the ground during his side's match against East Ballarat. Pictures by Adam Trafford.

Despite weather curtailing the opening day, East Ballarat found enough time to move into a dominant position in its must-win match against Napoleons-Sebastopol and step closer to a Ballarat Cricket Association finals berth.

