The newly-reopened Hotel Canberra is continuing to evolve with the launch of its third offering, a restaurant called Vesta x Jigs.
The prominent historic building, on the corner of Creswick Road and Macarthur Street, opened in October with its first offering, Bobby's bar. A month later, the Stables Cafe and Bar opened.
Vesta x Jigs, under the guidance of former Rockpool chef Jigs Liwanag, is 100 per cent focused on food and beverage from all corners of Victoria.
"We made the very deliberate decision to be 100 per cent Victorian with our produce and beverage matches for the restaurant," Jigs said.
We made the very deliberate decision to be 100 per cent Victorian with our produce and beverage matches for the restaurant.- Jigs Liwanag
"This drives us to engage with all of the culinary adventurers across the state, and create relationships with small producers, farmers and growers we find, while we also honour the cuisines of my heritage in the Philippines and my love of Japan and Nordic cuisines."
Over the past few decades, in their various careers in and out of hospitality, co-owners Pete and Paul Dillion, and Jigs, have forged great relationships with people who grow, farm, make and do across the state.
"Being able to support them and have them as part of our own story is really important to us, especially in this post-pandemic environment where many businesses are still trying to recover," said Pete Dillion.
"We don't want to compete with other Ballarat venues, but add to the exciting industry that Ballarat is developing."
Pete, Hotel Canberra's general manager, said he and his brother grew up in regional Victoria, and knew full well the impact of locally grown produce and supporting local producers.
"We saw it every day. Similarly, Jigs grew up on a farm in the Philippines and knows having access to fresh produce is important to wellbeing and community," Pete said.
"Everything we need, we think can be grown or made here, and if not, it provides us an opportunity to work with small producers to grow it or we can use our small kitchen garden to test the produce. Supporting a local economy means we are also supported."
The Dillions have paid tribute to their parents by naming the bar and restaurant after them. This has become part of the business narrative and the pair are keen to add others to that narrative.
"Vesta was our mum and she wasn't much of a cook, but there was always a seat at our table for anyone we brought home. Naming the restaurant for Mum allows us to honour her and Dad's generosity of spirit and love of having people at the table," Pete said.
"Bobby was our dad and so we named the bar in his honour. He only drank long necks of Melbourne Bitter, so alongside the artisan, the craft and the small batch beverages, we sell Bobby's favourite."
Pete, Jigs and Paul took over the hotel on September 1 and have plans to renovate the accommodation space.
"We have taken some time to build the offer for each part of the hotel as we go along," Paul said.
"We want to continue to evolve and are doing some work on the outside and alfresco dining as well as some plans for minor renovations in our accommodation space. Each addition adds another layer to this grand old dame and will continue that evolution with new additions later this year."
The trio have felt supported by a community they have already built.
"Some of our regular guests visit very frequently and feel like a visit from friends and family. The public has supported each of the three outlets we have opened - Bobby's bar came first and we have seen a suite of regulars in the bar and gardens from day one," Pete said.
"Stables Cafe and Bar has become a daily stop for some, for their regular coffee or lunch. Vesta x Jigs is already starting to build its own reputation and we are delighted by the way Ballarat has welcomed us. We are also really grateful for the support we have had from other businesses in the Ballarat region."
Vest x Jigs offers a six-course degustation from Wednesday to Saturday, with 24 seats available each evening. A beverage pair is offered alongside the ever-changing menu.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.