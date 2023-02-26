Residents on a usually peaceful Brown Hill street awoke to smoke and sirens on Saturday morning.
About 7am, Jarvie Court neighbour Matt, who did not provide his surname to The Courier, said the alarm on a gold coloured sedan went off.
When he made his way out to the street, he saw the car was on fire.
"It woke people up and there was a lot of smoke so people came out," he said.
"All the neighbours rang the fire brigade."
Matt said he had never seen "anything like it" on his usually quiet street.
A Country Fire Authority (CFA) spokesperson confirmed crews were called at 6.57am for a "car fire threatening a house".
Four units, including Fire Rescue Victoria, arrived by 7.01am and had put out the car fire by 7.20am.
Victoria Police were also in attendance.
"Police attended for suspicious circumstances believing it was a dumped car as there were no persons sighted owning up to [the car]," the spokesperson said.
No house damage or injuries were reported.
In footage posted to social media, firefighters can be seen hosing the car as smoke and flames billow out.
The CFA spokesperson said all units had returned to their stations by 7.43am.
Bits of burned rubber remained on Jarvie Court.
