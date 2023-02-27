A Smeaton publican has been left shaken - physically and emotionally - after being struck by a ute in an attempt to deal with alleged troublemakers.
James Consiglio said he was dealing with a group of young men outside the Cumberland Hotel, when the right side of his body was clipped by a ute at 11.40pm Friday .
Daylesford police said the alleged attackers had been earlier ejected from the hotel after an altercation - and a dark coloured Mazda ute then fled the scene.
Officers said the incident was still under investigation and they wanted to hear from anyone with information.
Mr Consiglio said it was the fourth Friday in a row members of the group had allegedly called by the Cumberland, yelling homophobic slurs and threatening violence.
"It was definitely a targeted homophobic attack.
"They yelled at us about 'getting the f*****s' - and one said he was going to get his dad to get his guns and come after us.
Mr Consiglio said the troublemakers were the exception to the Smeaton community who had welcomed the new life he and his partner had brought to the historic pub and has rallied to their support since the incident
Mr Consiglio - a self-confessed "workaholic" - said he soldiered on but collapsed in the kitchen the next day.
"We were fully booked," he said.
"I found it really hard to focus. I knew that cognitively, there was something wrong.
"I managed to get through lunch and then dinner prep.
"The last thing I remember was being at the oven, taking something out.
"That's when I collapsed.
"I don't know what happened but they told me my mum had to carry me out."
Ambulance Victoria confirmed they assessed a patient at 7.45pm Saturday, taking him to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base) in a stable condition.
There, Mr Consiglio said he was treated for concussion, multiple bruises, lower back injuries and nerve damage to the lower half of his body.
"I was there for about 10 hours. I can't fault Ballarat Base. The staff and the response was second-to-none," he said.
Mr Consiglio described his four alleged attackers were "looking for an argument".
Mr Consiglio said he believed the ongoing abuse was drink- and drug-fuelled - and that he would seek legal avenues to have the group banned from the pub.
"In the end we are workers and we're just doing our job. Workers in hospitality don't indeed to be abused and targeted," he said.
"These (people) think they can throw a punch.
"But look at the effects of king-hitting. Look at what happened a few years back in Melbourne. The ripple effect is huge.
"Your five-minutes of power-tripping could have an effect that goes on for decades.
"That's been proven time and time again."
He said thinking about the consequences of the attack made him feel "angry".
"They have to ask themselves: 'What the hell have I achieved?'
"You could lose everything you ever enjoyed now. Your freedom. Everything.
"They have achieved nothing."
James and husband Caleb took over the Cumberland in September, feeling confident that Smeaton was a good place to raise a family.
"We came across this pub and thought: This is beautiful," the former Lancefield local said.
"We found the pub really needed a new lease on life.
"It has 162 years of history - and we didn't want to lose that history and connection to the community spirit."
Mr Consiglio said the hotel had quietly given to many causes in their short time in Smeaton.
While Parma for a Farmer (a fundraiser for Rural Aid) is advertised on their Facebook page, many others are not.
"We're not angry or aggressive people. We're community focussed. We strive to be that.
"Over Christmas we did a present drive to help people in need.
"We also have people coming to us asking for sponsorship and support.
"And we've been making meals for people doing it tough."
He said he was able to look beyond the attack and still believed Smeaton was a good place.
"We've had great community backing.
"A lot of people have told us that by taking over the pub, we have helped to bring the community together."
While the Cumberland was shut on Sunday, the couple said it would open as usual on Wednesday - thanks to the generosity of family members who swung into action.
"I've gotta thank my baby sister. She's 18. She's really stepped up," Mr Consiglio said.
"Then there were all the people who came to help us out.
"There's also my husband, my mates, my mother. My family sent all the troops in.
"Our patrons on the night were wonderful.
"I don't know all their names, but they've all really helped."
