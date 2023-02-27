Speedster clocked at 159km/h on the Western Freeway

A 29-year-old man has fronted court after speeding off from police on the Western Freeway at 159km/h.
Jamie Powell appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday, and pleaded guilty to speeding and failing to use a court-appointed alcohol interlock.
This comes after an incident at 9.10pm on November 5, 2021, when Powell was spotted travelling an estimated 130km/h west on the Western Freeway near Burrumbeet.
Police officers parked at Cockpit Lagoon Road began to follow Powell after clocking him with a speed radar gun.
The court heard Powell then accelerated to 159km/h on the stretch of road between Modesty and Kayleys lanes.
Powell pulled over soon after, where it was revealed he was driving with an alcohol interlock, which was not connected to the car and therefore not functional.
He told police he was in the process of getting an interlock "changed over".
Powell's lawyer told the court he had denied knowing a police car was following him during the incident as the police car's lights and sirens weren't active.
The court also heard Powell had prior driving offences in 2018, 2019 and 2021.
It was also revealed Powell had an initial charge of breaching an alcohol interlock order 12 days after the November 5 incident.
In order for the two matters to be heard together, Magistrate Mark Stratmann adjourned Powell's case until March 31.
Mr Stratmann said Powell would lose his licence for a minimum of one year, due to his previous offending.
"The message hasn't gotten through. This conduct is unacceptable," Mr Stratmann said.
"He has thumbed his nose at the system which is designed to help keep him and everyone else in this court room safe on the roads."
Powell will reappear at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on March 31.
