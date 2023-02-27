The Courier
Man fronts court after driving almost 50km/h over freeway speed limit

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated February 27 2023 - 7:34pm, first published 4:18pm
Speedster clocked at 159km/h on the Western Freeway

A 29-year-old man has fronted court after speeding off from police on the Western Freeway at 159km/h.

Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

