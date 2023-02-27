No bail for man who allegedly assaulted 14-year-old at sleepover

A Ballarat man has been denied bail after allegedly breaking into a bungalow and assaulting a 14-year-old boy at a sleepover.
Tai Sharp, 30, applied for bail at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday, charged with aggravated burglary and assault following an incident on Sunday.
The alleged victim was at a sleepover with other children in Mount Pleasant when he got into a dispute with Sharp's 11-year-old son, who was also at the overnight event.
The court was told the 14-year-old punched Sharp's son, after which the 11-year-old called Sharp in distress.
At 3.30am, Sharp was alleged to have attended the address and forced his way into a rear bungalow where the boys were sleeping.
Sharp was then alleged to have grabbed the 14-year-old by the neck and strangled him three times for between five and 10 seconds each.
Sharp was also alleged to have kicked the boy "four or five" times in the head.
After the alleged assault Sharp and his son left the Mount Pleasant address.
The 14-year-old boy was taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital with bruises to both eyes, and cuts and scratches to his head and neck.
Later that morning, police took statements from the 14-year-old boy in hospital and his mother.
CCTV footage of the Mount Pleasant address was also taken under warrant.
At 2.45pm and incident occurred at a Sebastopol address and continued to an Albert Street service station, which was believed to be in connection with the alleged assault.
The court heard Sharp's brother was allegedly assaulted in the incident, with investigations remaining ongoing.
The court was told Sharp had a nine page criminal history and was released in January 2023 after an eight-year prison sentence for manslaughter.
Sharp's defence counsel provided a proposed bail address in Wendouree to the court, and spoke on Sharp's ability to gain steady employment if released on bail.
Magistrate Ronald Saines refused Sharp's bail application - due partly to his history of failing to comply with court orders and lack of evidence about community supports if released on bail.
Mr Saines said the matter could also likely end in jail time.
Sharp will reappear in court on May 18.
