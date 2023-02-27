The Courier
Ballarat man denied bail after allegedly attacking child at sleepover

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated February 28 2023 - 7:07pm, first published 4:30am
No bail for man who allegedly assaulted 14-year-old at sleepover

A Ballarat man has been denied bail after allegedly breaking into a bungalow and assaulting a 14-year-old boy at a sleepover.

