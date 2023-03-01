Western United FC star Noah Botic is heading into Saturday's Mars Stadium clash with Perth Glory full of confidence, following a two-goal outing in his side's victory over Newcastle.
The 11th placed side returns for its second Ballarat fixture in the 2022-23 A-League Men season, hoping to claim back-to-back wins for just the second time.
Botic has found the back of the net three times over United FC's past three matches ahead of Saturday.
"We're feeling good, we're feeling confident," Botic said.
"After scoring three goals in three weeks your confidence grows and as a team we probably played our best game against the Jets so we've just got to take that energy into Saturday."
United FC goes head-to-head with 10th placed Perth Glory, which sits on a five-game losing streak.
"No team is an easy team in the A-League, anything can happen," Botic said.
"I don't think Glory will be as confident coming in off of a loss against the Roar so hopefully that will give us the edge to get the win."
The talented striker said he was looking forward to playing in front of United FC's growing Ballarat fanbase.
"We've got a lot of excited fans in Ballarat coming out to watch the game," Botic said.
"We want to go down there and spread the support all over western Melbourne so hopefully we see a lot of people out there on Saturday."
United FC drew 1-all against the Newcastle Jets in its last time out at Mars Stadium but, despite the result, Botic said the fans still brought the energy.
"We haven't had a lot of games in Ballarat but when we do play there we definitely feel the love," Botic said.
"Last time even though we didn't get the win the fans still got behind us, we show our love and support and they show it back so I can't wait.
"It would be great to have as many people as possible cheering us on."
Saturday's 5pm Mars Stadium clash will be the second of United FC's three Ballarat home games this A-League season.
The reigning champions return on Good Friday, April 7 for a 3pm date with the Central Coast Mariners.
