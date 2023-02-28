The Courier

Ballarat silicosis sufferer seeks workers compensation after silica dust exposure making kitchen benches as a stonemason

KG
By Kirra Grimes
March 1 2023 - 4:30am
Snake Valley stonemason by trade Nathan Donnelly, 33, has launched a workers' compensation claim against former employers after being diagnosed with the incurable lung disease silicosis. Picture by Lachlan Bence

A Ballarat father-of-five is planning his own funeral at the age of 33 after repeated exposure to deadly silica dust in his work as a stonemason.

Kirra Grimes

