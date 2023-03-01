One of Ballarat's brightest up-and-coming talents in Leighton Lauton has made the switch from Ballarat City FC to NPLM side Green Gully SC for the 2023 NPL season.
Former City FC assistant coach Michael Busija was full of praise for the 21-year-old.
"Leighton is an incredibly hard-working box-to-box midfielder," Busija said.
"He is technically very gifted and just never gives up.
"This move to NPLM is a well-deserved move for sure."
Lauton will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of older brother Brandon, who played A-League football for Melbourne Victory FC.
"It's very easy to stay as a big fish in a small pond and stick with Ballarat but for him to step out of his comfort zone and join a club like Green Gully, it puts him in a situation where anything is possible," Busija said.
"There have been countless players who have made that transition from NPL Victoria into the A-League and if he can cement himself at that level he's every chance of doing that as well."
Green Gully finished the 2022 NPLM season fourth, with 14 wins to its name.
"Green Gully has been incredibly successful over the last 20 to 30 years," Busija said.
"They have a great supporter base and high expectations."
The 2023 NPL3 season kicks off March 18.
