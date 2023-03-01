There have been few events in the lives of those associated with one Mount Clear shop as anticipated as its reopening.
Stewart's Bakery, decimated by a suspicious fire in January 2022, reopens today after 14 months of heartbreak, hurdles, and healing.
The proprietors, their family members, their employees, and their customers are ready for the rebirth, although there is a degree of apprehension.
"We do hope it all goes ahead really well," co-owner and operator Marg Stewart said.
The preceding year has been far from easy for all involved with the humble, but revered, store and, while Mrs Stewart herself has found the situation demanding, she has also borne witness to the immense burden carried by husband Noel.
"I've probably been able to cope a little bit better than what Noel has," Mrs Stewart admitted.
"I didn't work here seven days a week like Noel did.
"It was his baby.
"For him to lose all that (was terrible)."
The Stewarts have received support from far and wide, including from their prized children, Stacey, Isaac, and Victoria.
"There have been days when I have had to remind dad of the Billy Ocean song 'When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going'," resident morale-booster Victoria reflected.
A similar layout will greet patrons when the front door opens, but there is every chance those desperate for the beloved items produced in the early hours of every day will be taken by the sparkling new interior.
Long-standing customer Holly Webb frequented the Ballarat institution as a youth and is looking forward to renewing her relationship with the store to treat her three children... and herself.
"As a younger person, they gave me my sweet tooth," Mrs Webb reflected on Stewart's Bakery.
"You cannot get nicer donuts anywhere!
"It really is the best bakery in Ballarat!"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.