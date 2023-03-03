The Courier

Nature Notes: Crickets in Ballarat seen in bigger numbers

By Roger Thomas
March 4 2023 - 10:00am
A minor plague of crickets this summer and autumn is probably due to a sudden reduction in green grass which is their main food source.

Ballarat is experiencing a minor plague of crickets, with the active and adventurous little black creatures now entering inner-city offices and shops.

