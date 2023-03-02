The moments leading up to the death of a woman whose body was found on Eastwood Street have been revealed at a Coroners Court hearing.
Danielle Thomson, who was 41-years-old at her time of death, was the subject of a directions hearing at the Coroners Court on Thursday following her death in Ballarat on November 4, 2022.
At her time of death, Ms Thomson originally from Hampton was a resident at the Windana Drug and Alcohol Recovery community. Ms Thomson had a "complex" physical and mental health history, including diagnoses of bipolar, borderline personality disorder, anxiety, depression and an eating disorder.
A statement of known facts was read aloud to the court, detailing the year prior to Ms Thomson's move to and death in Ballarat.
The court heard between October 22, 2021, and February 21, 2022, Ms Thomson was in the care of Monash Health, after presenting to the hospital with chronic neck pain following a car crash.
Under the care of Monash Health, the court heard Ms Thomson had fractured two ribs and sustained head damage after a fall.
She was later referred to the Dandenong Secure Extended Care Unit as a psychiatric inpatient, before being moved to the Bentley Community Care Unit with Monash Health.
Ms Thomson also received treatment from a clinic in Geelong though August and September 2022.
On October 31, 2022, Ms Thomson became a resident of the Windana Drug and Alcohol treatment community in Ballarat - taking part in its residential rehabilitation program.
The court heard on November 2, 2022, Ms Thomson expressed concerns about her neck movement, but was denied immediate treatment.
Ms Thomson reported worsening neck pain to Windana staff, who eventually arranged for her to be transported to the Ballarat Base Hospital at 8.40pm on November 3, 2022.
Windana staff contacted the hospital about 10.40am the following morning to get an update on Ms Thomson's condition, only to hear she had discharged herself from the hospital about 12.40am that morning.
At 11.16am later that morning, a member of the public walking along Eastwood Street in Bakery Hill found Ms Thomson's body along the side of a building.
Emergency services arrived at the scene, and soon after, at 11.46am, Ms Thomson was pronounced dead.
A forensic pathologist found Ms Thomson's cause of death to be the result of compression to the neck.
During the hearing, Ms Thomson's parents spoke out against her treatment at Monash Health they believe worsened her condition before she arrived in Ballarat. The parents told the court they believed alleged abuse and misdiagnosis during her care at Monash Health contributed to her deterioration and are pursuing complaints through the mental health complaints tribunal.
"The Victorian mental health, drug and alcohol treatment system is so ill-equipped to work together to assist people with the most complex needs," Ms Thomson's mother said at the hearing.
Coroner David Ryan said the coronial investigation looked at establishing the full circumstances in connection to Ms Thomson's cause of death - however was required to limit the scope of investigation mainly to Ms Thomson's stays in Geelong and Ballarat during August to November 2022.
Coroner Ryan said he was looking to establish the circumstances around Ms Thomson discharging herself from Ballarat Base Hospital's emergency department, and why Windana staff were not notified of her leaving the hospital.
The coroner also looked to have Ms Thomson's extensive medical records condensed and provided to the court in a chronological order.
Statements from GPs and doctors will also be sought for the investigation.
The matter will reappear before the Coroners Court at a date to be determined.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
