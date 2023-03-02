Ballarat will be the first stop on a nationwide tour for a textile art exhibition which "takes people beyond" usual expectations of textile-based work.
Pliable Planes: Expanded Textiles and Fibre Practices, will open at the Art Gallery of Ballarat on Saturday March 4.
Co-curator Karen Hall, from UNSW Galleries where the show originally launched, said it brought together a group of 12 artists from across Australia to look at what it means to be working with textiles.
"The artists are all kind of working with concepts of materiality and design and using traditional methods like embroidery, sewing, stitching, weaving to really think about how we might think differently about textiles and fibre practices and take it beyond what people would initially think about what is a textile-based artwork," she said.
Pliable Planes includes both existing works and pieces commissioned for the exhibition from painting, assemblage, performative gesture, sound, video and installation, and contemporary textile and fibre artwork.
"This is an exhibition that really crosses all sorts of communities so whether you're someone who's been embroidering for 50 years, or whether you're a young student who's looking to explore making things with textiles in mind ... come and see the show with an open mind and think about textiles as expansively as possible," Ms Hall said.
"That's what we're hoping the exhibition does. Hopefully there's some surprising moments for people as well."
The exhibition is part of the 2023 Melbourne Fashion Festival's Fashion Culture Program and has been assisted by the Australian Government through the Visions of Australia Program, and the Australia Council for the Arts.
A curator talk with Ms Hall will run from 2pm to 3pm on Saturday March 4.
For more information, visit www.artgalleryofballarat.com.au.
