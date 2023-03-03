Ballarat will continue to host A-League games for at least another season after Western United and the City of Ballarat agreed to a 12-month extension of its partnership.
The $85,000 agreement is expected to see Mars Stadium and Morshead Park continue to host men's and women's games while the club will continue its work within the community.
United's A-League Women's side played two games at Morshead Park earlier this year as it sits on top of the table in its inaugural season.
The club's A-League Men side has played in Ballarat since 2019 and returns on Saturday for the second of three games at Mars Stadium this season when it hosts Perth Glory.
City of Ballarat councillor Cr Ben Taylor welcomed the extension.
"Although hosting the matches in Ballarat provides an economic boost every time a match is held, it contributes in so many other ways," he said.
"On their very own doorstep, Ballarat people can watch soccer at an elite level, which will definitely help the sport grow.
"Western United has already shown a tremendous commitment to the Ballarat community, which is fantastic for an elite sporting organisation."
The extension is an extra boost to Ballarat, with Western United expected to move into and host matches at its Tarneit base by the next A-Leagues season.
The club plans to play A-League Women's and NPL home matches out of a 5000-seat training stadium. United is also in discussions to host A-League Men's matches at the training stadium.
The facility will complement a 15,000-seat purpose-built stadium the club promised to build as part of its bid to enter the competition ahead of the 2019-20 season.
Western United currently plays home games at AAMI Park, Ballarat, Tasmania and previously in Geelong.
"The partnership with Ballarat has been such an integral part of our club's journey in our formative years," Western United chief executive Chris Pehlivanis said.
"Our Ballarat fans and family are a crucial part of our team. They've been integral to our journey as a club."
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.