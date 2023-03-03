The Courier

Ballarat to continue to host A-Leagues games as City of Ballarat extends agreement

Updated March 3 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 12:00pm
A young Western United supporter watches on at Mars Stadium.

Ballarat will continue to host A-League games for at least another season after Western United and the City of Ballarat agreed to a 12-month extension of its partnership.

