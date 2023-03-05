The Courier
Court

Ballarat 19-year-old granted bail again on additional charges

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated March 6 2023 - 10:06am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat 19-year-old bailed twice in two weeks as more charges come through

A Ballarat man has been granted bail in court twice in two weeks, after being brought into the cells again for separate alleged offending.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.