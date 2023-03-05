Ballarat 19-year-old bailed twice in two weeks as more charges come through

A Ballarat man has been granted bail in court twice in two weeks, after being brought into the cells again for separate alleged offending.
Tyson Briggs, 19, was at Ballarat Magistrates' Court in custody on Thursday, after previously being granted bail at the same court last week.
Despite reappearing in custody at a later date, the new charges were alleged to predate the charges which were the subject of Brigg's February 24 bail application.
The court heard on January 23, 2023, Briggs was allegedly captured on CCTV trying to open car doors on Lowry Crescent, Miners Rest. He was allegedly later captured leaving the scene of a nearby theft from a parked vehicle.
Police alleged Briggs' palm print was left on the vehicle involved.
On January 17, 2023, Briggs was alleged to have confronted an associate who owed him money.
In the confrontation, Briggs allegedly took a set of car keys from the man - belonging to a car stolen in Ballarat on January 8 - and a quantity of cash.
The stolen vehicle was later found, with Briggs alleged to have left graffiti on the side panels and a fingerprint inside the car.
On February 11, a red Alfa Romeo, stolen from a Redan address, was found on Lonsdale Street, having collided with a parked car. Witnesses saw a young male with no shirt leave the scene of the crash.
The court heard multiple items believed to belong to Briggs were found in the car, as well as hair, a blood stained pair of jeans and blood on the car's airbags, which were awaiting forensic examination.
Stolen power drills, socket sets, watches, a first aid kit and tradie work bags were also found in the car.
Police told the court Briggs later made full admissions to all of the offending in an interview.
As Briggs had been complying with his earlier bail conditions, set on February 24, Magistrate Mark Stratmann again granted him bail under the same conditions.
The court heard Briggs had spent two days in custody for the latest set of charges.
Briggs will reappear in court on March 16.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.