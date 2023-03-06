The Courier

Last wicket stand gets injury-hampered Ballarat Bolts across line | semi-final scoreboard

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated March 6 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicole Edwards - instrumental in the Bolts reaching another grand final. Pictures by Adam Trafford.

Ballarat's marquee women's cricket team will play for a third consecutive premiership after claiming a semi-final in the most dramatic of circumstances at the Eastern Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.