Ballarat's marquee women's cricket team will play for a third consecutive premiership after claiming a semi-final in the most dramatic of circumstances at the Eastern Oval.
Captain Nicole Edwards and youngster Megan O'Beirne produced a last-wicket stand of 19 runs to get Ballarat Bolts across the line against Brighton in a Cricket Victoria Women's Community Cricket Shield One-Day Competition semi-final on Sunday.
Getting the runs was not the only challenge for the last pair. O'Beirne had to cope with back spasms which almost denied her an opportunity to get to the crease.
Bolts were hopeful the teenage all-rounder would not have to bat after restricting Brighton to 9-121 after 40 overs.
However, when Ballarat lost its ninth wicket at 106 after a middle order collapse O'Beirne was left with no choice.
She did enough to keep the match alive and allow Edwards to hit the winning boundary in the 34th over.
Edwards' experience was game-defining as she starred with bat and ball, and provided invaluable guidance for O'Beirne in testing circumstances.
Edwards finished 33 not out (5 fours) - her highest score in a handful innings this season - in a stay lasting more than a hour after taking a season-best 4-24 off eight overs.
Ballarat appeared well placed after performing strongly in the field, with Emily McNeight also on target with 3-5.
McNeight, 51 (9 fours, 1 six), led from the front with the bat and while she was at the crease Bolts looked in control.
Brighton struck back by taking 3-6, including McNeight's wicket, to have Ballarat 7-78 and the match on a knife edge.
It was to be Edwards who then provided a steady hand.
This is the Bolts' first season in this grade after back-to-back premierships in the North-West A one-day competition. They will meet minor premier Monash Uni in the grand final.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.