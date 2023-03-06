The Courier

Nigro Group and Plus Architecture respond to plans for seven-storey Lydiard Street 'Ballaarat Gateway'

By Malvika Hemanth
Updated March 7 2023 - 6:53am, first published 5:30am
Ballarat's growing infill trend continues to rise with a seven-storey residential building and a five-storey office space on 116-122 Lydiard Street North and 8 Mair Street, respectively by Ballarat-based, Nigro Group among the latest proposals. Pictures by Nigro Group and Hygge Property.

The face of Ballarat's CBD is changing as an infill trend sees multiple large-scale developments planned and while heritage is still a key deciding factor, developers say a diversity in housing is vital.

