The Courier
Court

Repeat traffic offender applies for bail at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
March 7 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'The community has had enough': Repeat traffic offender faces court

The extensive criminal history of a Sebastopol man has been revealed at a bail hearing at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.