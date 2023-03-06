'The community has had enough': Repeat traffic offender faces court

The extensive criminal history of a Sebastopol man has been revealed at a bail hearing at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday.
A police informant told the court Bradley Gibson, who was applying for bail, had more than 509 charges to his name - consisting of 25 pages of traffic priors and 50 pages of criminal priors.
Of the past offending, ten were for failing to stop on police direction, 20 were for reckless conduct endangering others, 26 were for criminal damage and 23 were for assaulting police officers.
The list of offences were heard as part of the case against Gibson's bail application on Monday - appearing from the cells after being arrested on outstanding warrants.
The court heard on May 7, 2020, Gibson allegedly fled police in a silver Holden Commodore in Sebastopol by accelerating to about 100km/h in a 40km/h road work zone.
Gibson allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road during the alleged incident, and sped past a nearby child care centre. Minutes later, Gibson allegedly crashed into his neighbour's parked vehicle while trying to enter his property.
In another alleged traffic incident on December 20, 2021, Gibson allegedly crashed into a parked car in Sebastopol and drove off.
Gibson allegedly continued driving home, crashing into a central traffic island.
The court heard Gibson was confronted by a group of "angry residents congregating around the house" and had to be rushed away by police officers and arrested.
He later refused a breath test.
Gibson was arrested on Friday, with multiple outstanding warrants to his name from both Ballarat and Ringwood magistrates' courts.
The court heard in his past, Gibson had 19 warrants issued against him for failing to appear in court.
Gibson, who represented himself, told the court he was unaware he had to attend court for his most recent alleged fail to appear - on March 3, 2023.
Gibson was supported in court by a Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative staff member, who told the court BADAC support workers were also unaware of the court booking.
Gibson told the court he was looking to be placed in the Windana drug and alcohol treatment program.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz adjourned the hearing until Thursday to make a decision.
