Police find ice in Ballan's man car in KFC drive-thru

A Ballan man has wept in the dock when he heard he would be released from custody.
Darcy Ahmar-Smith, 25, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court last week to plead guilty to a charge of methamphetamine possession and committing an offence whilst on bail.
The court heard Ahmar-Smith was pulled over by police at the Bacchus Marsh KFC drive through at around 4.50pm on March 4, 2023.
Ahmar-Smith was driving a blue and grey Mercedes wagon at the time.
Police discovered Ahmar-Smith had an outstanding corrections warrant issued against him and placed him under arrest.
In a search of the wagon, police found a small clear zip lock bag containing 1.15g of methamphetamine under the driver's seat.
Police also found a black handled 30 cm knife in the boot of the wagon.
Ahmar-Smith was taken to the Bacchus Marsh Police Station, where he made admissions and told police he had an addiction.
Ahmar-Smith was fined $750 with conviction.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz refused a police application to revoke Ahmar-Smith's bail due to a lack of evidence from police about his adherence to bail conditions.
Ahmar-Smith was also due to appear at the Seymour Magistrates' Court on March 9.
