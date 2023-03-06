UPDATE 10.20am:
The Western Freeway has slowly cleared after an horrific collision that crushed the front of a Hyundai at Miners Rest.
Police said the blue hatch was travelling east along the freeway when it collided with a white truck travelling north on Dowling Road just after 7.30am Tuesday.
The long truck was carrying pipes and had a second trailer with a small excavator.
The woman in her 20s driving the hatch was treated for leg and pelvic injuries and flown from Ballarat to the Royal Melbourne Hospital.
Several litres of diesel were spilled in the smash and volunteers from Cardigan-Winderemere CFA as well as Lucas (FRV station 68) cleared away debris.
The accident blocked both Melbourne-bound lanes for more than an hour, causing a traffic jam that stretched for 2km. The lanes were reopened at 8.44am.
EARLIER:
Emergency services are at the scene of a collision between a truck and a car on the Western Freeway at Mitchell Park.
There are reports the front of the car had been severely impacted, but the driver is conscious and no one is trapped.
Ambulance Victoria was called to Minors Rest just after 7:30am and paramedics treated a woman in her 20s at the scene for upper and lower body injuries.
She is believed to be in a stable condition but an air ambulance helicopter has been dispatched.
The accident occurred at the intersection of Dowling Road, a unsealed north south road that crosses the freeway near the saleyards.
It is a standard crossroad with no lights and a dividing island in between lanes.
The smash was first reported at 7.34am Tuesday.
Eastbound lanes remain were opened at 8.45am after being blocked since the crash and Melbourne bound trucks were lined up behind the scene for kilometres.
Firefighters have also been called in from Cardigan-Windermere CFA and Lucas (FRV station 68).
Lucas crews are currently cleaning up the fuel spill from the crash.
