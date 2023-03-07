Children will have the chance to get their hands dirty at the Ballarat Begonia Festival, as North Gardens' Gatekeeper's Cottage is transformed into an activity centre.
Ballarat Botanikids, the kids program arm of the Friends of Ballarat Botanical Gardens, will be running a series of children's activities across the festival long weekend.
Ballarat Botanikids convener Julie Bradby said this would include a heritage recreation of the cottage.
The rear of the cottage will have a nature table display and digital microscopes - allowing the children to get a wide array of plant life under the scope.
The Mount Clear Joey Scouts will host a potting activity on all three days of the festival.
In a first for the group, the potting activity will be using sustainable Jiffy Pellets as an alternative to pots.
The Ballarat Botanikids potting program will run from 11am to 2pm each day of the Begonia Festival at the Gatekeeper's Cottage.
