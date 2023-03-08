Western Victoria has 18 tragic reasons to be sensible behind the wheel this Labour Day long weekend.
That is how many lives have been lost on local roads so far this year - up from 16 at this time, last year.
The terrifying trend has been reflected across country Victoria with a 60 per cent jump in rural road deaths over the same period.
"Police around the Ballarat region will be targeting speeding, distraction, unauthorised driving and fatigue," Ballarat Highway Patrol Sergeant Nathan Monteduro said.
"We're still having a lot of issues in our area with speeding and seat belts as well as drink- and drug-driving."
Operation Arid begins across Victoria at 12.01am Friday and will wrap up at 11.59pm on Monday.
"Over the four days we'll be operating with local highway patrols, officers from State Highway Patrol, the heavy vehicle unit and Public Order Response Unit.
"The Road Policing Drug and Alcohol Section will also be here with booze buses
On top of regular long-weekend traffic, roads around the Ballarat region will be clogged with visitors to the Begonia and Golden Plains Music festivals.
"There'll be increased travel for many people - and the weather is looking favourable at this stage." Sgt Monteduro said.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, each day of the long weekend should have maximums of 20-24 deg C.
"Just think twice before getting in the drivers seat," he said.
"If in doubt, make alternative arrangements - and if you're tired, for goodness sake don't drive.
"As they say, a 15-minute powernap could save your life - and there are plenty of roadside stops where you can safely do this."
The State Government said Victoria had also seen a 160 per cent increase in the number of fatalities at intersections this year compared to the five-year average.
Of those, 54 per cent were in regional Victoria.
The Traffic Accident Commission believes high-speed crashes continue to be a challenge, with 75 per cent of fatalities on regional roads this year in a 100kmh or 110kmh speed zone.
"Road trauma does not discriminate and it's not just deliberate risk-taking costing lives and causing injuries," TAC Chief Executive Joe Calafiore said.
"Concentration lapses can end in tragedy, especially at high speeds and at intersections, so we're urging people to focus on the task of driving safely, be well rested and remove distractions."
Operation Arid comes as the road toll hits 68 - up from 50 on the same date in 2022.
Ballarat police are also taking a close look at leadfoots at local roadworks - and are expected to launch a second blitz in the next few days.
