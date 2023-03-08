Victoria Police are appealing for information about an alleged assault that left an Ascot man unconscious at a Red Hot Summer music event last month.
A 41-year-old man from Ascot was at the Bendigo Racecourse event with friends on Saturday, 25 February when the incident occurred..
There were no reports to police at Ballarat's recent Red Hot Summer Tour event which drew thousands to North Gardens on Saturday.
At the Bendigo event however, the Ascot man was heading to a dance floor area and had an encounter with another man at about 9.30pm, which investigators were told left both men on the ground.
After getting up the 41-year-old tried to run away but was chased down by the second man and punched in the back of the head, causing him to lose consciousness, police said.
Investigators interviewed a 53-year-old man from Bendigo, who had been released pending further enquiries, police said.
They were continuing to investigate the incident and were particularly interested in hearing from anyone who had seen the initial altercation which resulted in the men being on the ground.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
.
