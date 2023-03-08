The Courier
Traffic lights activated at Lat Trobe Street and Wiltshire Lane intersection

Alex Dalziel
Alex Dalziel
March 8 2023
Vehicles at the newly activated La Trobe Street and Wiltshire Lane traffic lights. Picture by Lachlan Bence

The corner of Wiltshire Lane and La Trobe Street was the scene of heavy traffic congestion on Wednesday morning, after lights were turned on at the recently upgraded intersection.

