Construction work at what was once the Ballan hospital had led to a fire in a roof cavity, causing the evacuation of almost a dozen people.
The smoky blaze was first reported just after 2pm Wednesday at the Cowie Street aged care centre.
The CFA said Ballan fire brigade sent three vehicles - and residents were allowed back into the building at 2.18pm.
Others from nearby communities were called off.
Worksafe is investigating.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.