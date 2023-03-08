The Courier
Ballan aged care site evacuated after roof fire

Updated March 8 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 2:33pm
Construction work at what was once the Ballan hospital had led to a fire in a roof cavity, causing the evacuation of almost a dozen people.

