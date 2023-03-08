Police called to 'suspicious' hay bale fire in Ballarat East

Police have attended the scene of a small hay bale fire in Ballarat East due to "suspicious circumstances".
FRV crews got a call regarding a hay bale fire spreading on Fussell Street at 6.21pm on Wednesday afternoon.
Crews from Ballarat City and FRV 67 were at the scene of the fire within eight minutes and requested an additional three tankers to attend.
The fire spread to two other hay bales, scorching an area of paddock of about 30m by 25m.
The situation was declared under control by 6.35pm.
Police were requested to attend "due to suspicious circumstances".
Elsewhere in the city, fire crews have attended an address on the corner of Clyde and Macarthur streets, in response to a child being locked in a room.
The call came in at 7.09pm with crews attending the scene at 7.14pm.
The incident has been declared under control, but crews are still attempting to get the child out of the room.
Police are also in attendance.
