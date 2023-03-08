The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Police

Police, FRV respond to hay bale blaze in Ballarat East

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated March 8 2023 - 7:40pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police called to 'suspicious' hay bale fire in Ballarat East

Police have attended the scene of a small hay bale fire in Ballarat East due to "suspicious circumstances".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.