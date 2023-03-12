The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Wombat Forest Vineyard wins Australian Good Food Guide readers' choice award 2023

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
March 12 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A family-owned boutique winery near Daylesford has been voted the most favourite regional venue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.