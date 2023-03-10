The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime

Rise in dodgy towing prompts new police operation

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
March 11 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The transmission on this Ford ute failed when it tried to carry 10 trailers up the Western Freeway at Pentland Hills. Picture Victoria Police.

It has to be seen to be believed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.