Minh Tran and Nhan Vu were the first Vietnamese people to open a bakery in Ballarat after falling in love with the city while visiting almost 40 years ago.
The married couple moved to Ballarat from Saigon in 1986 and opened Kings Bakery at 5 Sturt Street.
Ms Tran's family lived in Melbourne and while visiting them, they took Ms Tran and Mr Vu to Ballarat and Geelong.
"I fell in love with Ballarat. The people were very nice and friendly," Ms Tran said.
Although Ms Tran described the early years as "very lonely" with only her and her husband in a new city, they gradually received a lot of community support.
Kings Bakery became known for its profiteroles and its bread rolls - a staple for Ballarat families' Saturday lunches.
Mr Vu brought his baking skills from Sydney to Ballarat after learning from a highly skilled baker, who was one of his village friends and owned the Sydney bakery.
Ms Tran and Mr Vu's relatives took ownership of Kings Bakery in July 2022 and the couple planned to take a break and retire after decades of early-morning starts.
Their four daughters, who worked in the bakery while studying at Loreto College, are now aged between 26 and 32 and have moved to Melbourne to pursue their careers.
But the couple have done the opposite to retiring by opening a new bakery at the other end of Sturt Street - at 1007 near Windermere Street.
Banh Mi Kings opened on Monday and offers more options than its sister bakery, including coffee and the world-wide popular banh mi - a Vietnamese roll filled with savoury ingredients like crispy pork.
Ms Tran said the new bakery's menu included bread rolls, cakes, pastries, fried rice, noodle bowls and rice paper rolls which were all available for take-away or dine-in.
"Banh mi is very, very popular. It's not available at many places here. A lot of people like it because it's very tasty," she said.
Since opening on Monday, Banh Mi Kings has seen a steady flow of customers with a long line of workers waiting to be served.
"We are proud of how the business has grown. We are very happy with the past three days," Ms Tran said on Wednesday afternoon.
Banh Mi Kings is open 7am to 5pm Monday to Friday, and 7am to 4pm on Saturday. But, Ms Tran and Mr Vu and their four staff members start the baking process by 3.30am. Ms Tran said it was her culture to work hard and long hours.
