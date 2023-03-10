The Courier
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball
Breaking

Ballarat Miners secure Swedish import Emma Karamovic for NBL1 season

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated March 10 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Swedish import Emma Karamovic has signed with the Ballarat Miners. Picture supplied

THE Ballarat Miners have announced their first import since 2019 with the recruitment of Swedish forward Emma Karamovic to the club's roster.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.