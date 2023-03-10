The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

CFA urges locals to check permit website if they see smoke

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated March 10 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CFA Acting Assistant Chief Fire Officer Gavin Hope at a Miners Rest stubble paddock in 2016 with Mark Cartledge of the Ballarat CFA, Sergeant Peter Anderson and John Philips Picture by Kate Healy.

Emergency services are begging people in the greater Ballarat area to check the CFA permits website before they call in any large paddock fires.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.