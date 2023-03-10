Emergency services are begging people in the greater Ballarat area to check the CFA permits website before they call in any large paddock fires.
Farmers with a permit will be allowed to burn stubble from this weekend in Moorabool Shire - and from Tuesday in Ballarat, Pyrenees, Hepburn and Golden Plains.
The website can be checked at www.firepermits.vic.gov.au and the strict conditions linked to them are listed on the CFA website.
'The general public definitely can't burn off yet," CFA Acting Assistant Chief Fire Officer Gavin Hope said.
"These (broadacre) farmers have schedule 13 permits with very strict conditions.
"If you see a lot of smoke, don't panic. Please check the permits website before calling triple-zero.
"Also remember that stubble fires can cover a large area and the smoke is generally light in colour."
The burning grain farm waste also has a distinctive smell.
"You'll only ever see (legal) stubble burns on a calm day - and they can sometimes look a bit like a mushroom cloud," Mr Hope said.
"You won't see them on a day with a hot northerly wind."
He said farmers should also have private fire trucks and water-carrying vehicles close by as part of their conditions.
"Some people may wonder why stubble is burnt, but grain farmers need to plough their paddocks and plant fresh crops.
"To do that you need to get rid of residue such as stalks - and start with a fresh bed of ash.
"It's an age-old farming practice."
Mr Hope said authorities had held off on allowing stubble burns due to a dry start to 2023.
"We're not out of the woods yet as far as fire danger goes, but the weather is cooling off a bit."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
