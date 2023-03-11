The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Wine industry expects average 2023 following spring downpour

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
March 12 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The grape harvest is expected to be about one month later than in previous years due to wet weather in spring 2022, which saw record rainfall.

The region's grape growers are not expected to yield as much fruit, and harvest will be about a month later in 2023, following wet weather in spring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.