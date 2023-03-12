ONLY one question remains for East Ballarat heading into the grand final next weekend, has it peaked one week early?
There's a fair case to say, 'maybe' given the near perfection the Hawks produced at the weekend, routing triple grand finalists Darley in one of the most complete performances seen in finals.
From the spectacular centuries of Harli Givvens and Rory Low leading the side 326 on Saturday, to the near perfect display with the ball on Sunday, ripping through the wonderful Darley batting line-up for just 113, is was a faultless a display as you will ever see.
East captain Jacob Eyers said he couldn't fault his team's workrate across the weekend.
"You couldn't ask for much more," he said. "We had two make 100 and give us a platform and then our two opening bowlers set the standard right at the start, it was as complete a performance as you'll see.
Eyers said from the Twenty20 championship earlier in the year, the team had built.
"We just changed the way we played, enjoyed each other's company a bit more and built from there," he said. "We knew we needed an outright against Brown Hill, we got it, and the flow on effect has gone from there and here we are."
For Darley it was a disappointing end to the season and to the coaching career of two-time premiership coach Brian Wheelahan.
Fighting tears when he spoke to the players after the game, Wheelahan said the Lions had just been completely outplayed on the day.
"Credit where credit is due, we were just completely outclassed by two unbelievable knocks in a big game," he said.
"We were certainly behind the eight-ball going in to today. The best team produced their best come finals, so credit to them.
"They pinpointed a couple of our important players and got those boys out cheaply and from there it was always going to be hard."
Wheelahan said he was proud to where the club was.
"I think retention has been our secret to success. We're a destination club and let's keep it that way."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.