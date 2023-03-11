The Courier
Home/News/Education
Education

VET fashion design and technology course at Ballarat Christian College helping build careers in the fashion industry

MS
By Michelle Smith
March 12 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VET Applied Fashion Design and Technology trainer Jo Hall and students Tatum Millsom, Cindesty Lucas, Freya Manton, Isabella Munro, Adaleeta Watson, Bella Smith and Siena Grant. Picture by Kate Healy

Racks of gowns from a now-closed fashion business have provided inspiration to students taking part in a fashion design course hosted at Ballarat Christian College.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.