A REMARKABLE season for City Oval has ended in the best possible way, taking out both the Division 2 and 3 pennants in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region grand finals
Recovering from a five-shot defeat to Midlands in the major semi-final, City Oval held on for a memorable one-shot win in the grand final, 84-83 led by an outstanding performance as skipper from Heath Fumberger who skippered his team to a crucial 27-16 win.
It was that 11-shot buffer that would ultimately prove the difference between the evenly matched teams.
The Webbcona greens were painted yellow and maroon as City Oval's Division 3 team also scored a memorable grand final win, proving too strong for Sebastopol 75-66.
Ballan celebrated a meritorious season where it has dominated all-comers to defeat Victoria 84-74 in Division 4. Strong wins to Anne Draffen and Paul Braybrook and a tied game to Robert Whitcher's squad was enough to get it across the line.
Victoria had a big win in Division 5, running away to a 90-63 win over Sebastopol. John Berriman, Darren Britt, Robert Beatson and Desmond Williams all had strong wins.
Division 6 was taken out by Bungaree in a high-scoring contest, defeating Waubra 85-77. Graeme Dimond Keith and Brian Jones each has good wins, while Bobby Williamson was Waubra's only maximum result.
In Division 7, Clunes had a convincing 21-shot win over Ballarat East with Clunes winning three of the four rinks through Joshua Polson, John Young and Alan Carnegie.
Buninyong scored a strong win over Ballarat North to claim the Division 8 title 60-51, despite winning only one of the three rinks. That was the win to Frank Sultana's team, who's 26-9 result proved the shot difference between the sides.
Beaufort finished off its Division 9 season in grand style by winning three knock-out matches during the final series to claim a 46-34 victory over Daylesford.
Division 2
Midlands 83 def by City Oval 84
Eric Kosloff, Matthew Kosloff, Neil Peoples, Rodney Lock 24 def Keneth Magrath, Tony Spurgo, Mitchell Walton, Gavin Mann 20, Michael North, Barry Wilson, Lynette Lock, Peter Considine 16 def by Peter Cameron, Ian Robinson, Wayne Roberts, Heath Fumberger 27, Geoffrey Jenkins, Darren Brown, David Speechley, Paul Kennedy 26 def Joel Clark, Elizabeth Kierce, Leigh McKenzie, Chris Smith 17; Dean Nichols, Brian Croft, Gregory Plier, Jacob Croft 17 def by Peter Orr, Lloyd Sims, Gary Hamilton, Benjamin Morris
Division 3
City Oval 75 def Sebastopol 66
Janine Roberts, Bryan Coutts, Robert Vance, John Peddlesden 19 def Ian Harvey, Bryan Cassells, Shayne Bottrell, Gary Green 12; Richard Bice, Peter Oxlade, David Flintoft, Ronald Coxall 17 def by Geoff Worsley, Tony Walsh, Mick McDonnell, Scott Roberts 22; Kenneth Nunn, Anne Madeley, Garry Powell, Allan Mann 21 def Bill Candy, Steve Cassells, Derek Wren, John Hofstra 14; John Hoffmann, Sandra Grano, David Murphy, Gary O'Neil 18 drew Helen Sculley, Cecil Deans, Neil Lloyd-Jones, Warren Bedggood 18
Division 4
Ballan 84 def Victoria 74
Mick Conroy, Scott McConnell, John Mullane, David O'Hanlon 17 def by Mark Helmich, Janet Norman, Peter McDougall, Neil Capuano 28; Justin Cameron, David Myers, Peter O'Connell, Anne Draffen 21 def Dante Prenc, Peter Elshaug, Barry Nunn, Paul Norman 12; Garry Webb, Luke Mullane, Chris Love, Paul Braybrook 26 def Mal Tudorovic, Daryl Quinlan, Lynn Slater, Bradley Barnes 14; Rick Sloan, Greg Heverin, Brad Coffey, Marcus Darley 20 drew Ron Saw, George Pyke, Thomas Atkins, Robert Whitcher 20
Division 5
Sebastopol 63 def by Victoria 90
Julie Brown, Ron Worladge, Marcus Murrell, Peter Shaw 18 def by David Ford, Brian Bellingham, Arthur David, John Berriman 20; David Jones, Neville Punshon, Max Medwell, John Cheswick 15 def by Kristine Slater, Michael Walsh, Val Wilckens, Darren Britt 23; John Ryan, Steve Turner, John Copeman, David Pratt 18 def by Christopher Carmody, Paul Britt, Peter Muller, Robert Beaston 21; Bill Evans, Chris Medwell, Jeff Sculley, Ian McBain 12 def by Kelvin Jarvis, Barry Huebner, Peter Powell, Desmond Williams 26
Division 6
Bungaree 85 def Waubra 77
David Thornton, Barry Macklin, Michael Spratling, Graeme Diamond-Keith 28 def Tania Carland, Ken Fraser, Peter Goldsmith, Horrie Stevens 15; Fay Toohey, Noel Kennedy, Ivan Vogele, Jayson Frawley 19 def by Marichu Potter, Peter Moran, Tony Briody, Bobby Williamson 28; Alex McCulloch, Xavier Hanrahan, Daryl Browning, Brian Jones 20 def Dylan Hinchliffe, Sam Stepnell, Carl Stepnell, Patrick Cashin 16; Sandra Kennedy, Danny Irvin, Jacky Steenhuis, Dale Tonkin 18 drew Joe Molloy, Mick McDonald, Bill Harrison, Paul Molloy 18
Division 7
Ballarat East 65 def by Clunes 86
Owen Dunne, Gordon Lucas, Bill Moy, Garry Christie 15 def by Susan Boland, Michelle Campion, Peter Brough, Joshua Polson 25; Keith Davidson, Maureen Peach, Noel Biggin, Shane Britt 9 def by William Hudson, Jodie Lythgo, John Dellavedova, John Young 25; Kerry Knight, Dennis Radisich, Shannon Anwyl, Craig Uthenwoldt 22 def Howard Smith, Terry Kinnersly, Rex Martin, Peter Croft 12; Nathan Biggin, Paul Clayson, Stephen Kay, John Shannon 19 def by Keith Prebble, Valerie Jackson, Lee Dixon, Alan Carnegie 24
Division 8
Ballarat North v Buninyong
Bev Quick, Darren Hemming, Colin Cox, Hamish Adams 9 def by Helen Hovey, Lyn Treweek, Terrence Gillett, Frank Sultana 26; Jeff Gilchrist, Adrian Haywood, Olive Gunnell, John Brinkley 21 def Marita Beames, Linda Fox, Shane Molloy, Bill Bridges 16; Jacki Metcalf, Conner Chatham, Allan Webster, Gregory Cox 21 def Carolyn Kuchel, Narelle Smith, Jan Forsyth, Jack Forsyth 18
Division 9
Daylesford 34 def by Beaufort 46
Joan Field, Graeme Hamilton, Halcyon Bell, Darryl Grant 18 def by Vivienne Drew, Ken Emmett, Megan Morris, Ann Topp 24; Stephen Spicer, Janice Hendy, Mike Tate, David Robb 16 def by Anne Anthony, Ian Price, Edmond Morris, Graeme Anthony 22
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.