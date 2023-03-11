The Courier
Bowls Finals: Grand day for City Oval bowlers with two pennant titles

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated March 11 2023 - 7:57pm, first published 7:00pm
City Oval celebrates a remarbale season, winning the Division 2 grand final by just one shot over Midlands. Picture by Lachlan Bence

A REMARKABLE season for City Oval has ended in the best possible way, taking out both the Division 2 and 3 pennants in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region grand finals

