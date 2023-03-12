Victoria is the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Weekend pennant premiers following a triumphant day against BMS at Sebastopol on Sunday.
The division one side wrapped up a phenomenal season, in which it lost just one game, with a 30-shot victory in the grand final.
Victoria won all but one rink in the 95 (17) to 65 (1) win.
Victoria captain Brenton Coad said it was deserved reward for his side's effort throughout the season.
"We made a bit of a pact at the start of the season that we really wanted to win a premiership and improve on last year's semi-final defeat," Coad said.
"We all knuckled down and put a lot of work in and got a couple of good recruits and now here we are.
"BMS are a great side and they dished it up to us but we were lucky enough to come away with the win."
BMS enjoyed a red-hot start, boasting a two-shot lead after 23 ends before Victoria's players started to find their groove.
"BMS picked the green a lot easier than we did at the start," Coad said.
"We got off to a pretty average start but then eventually found the pace and came good by the end."
By the halfway mark it was Victoria which held a 15-shot advantage, with the first rink, led by Haig Varcoe, proving the difference.
"Haig's side played brilliantly and was the telling point of the game as the other rinks stuck in well," Coad said.
"Everyone has got the public holiday Monday so I think it will be a big night of celebrating."
For Coad, Sunday's grand final triumph was a perfect way to finish a sensational season and his return to the greens.
"I've never been in a side that has lost just one game all season and won the premiership so it is very special," Coad said.
"It is definitely a sweet victory.
"I've had five or six years off so to come back and captain the side to a premiership is unbelievable."
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.