MOUNT Clear will start as the slightest of favourites to progress to the Ballarat Cricket Association grand final after restricting Wendouree on the opening day of their two-day semi-final on Saturday.
But an injury to Mounties all-rounder and skipper Jarrod Burns who bowled just four balls before limping off could prove a key blow if he is unable to bat on Sunday.
It was three wickets each from Grant Trevenen and Steven Nicholson that would prove to be the spark for Mount Clear as the Red caps slumped to be 7-128.
Nicholson captured the first wicket of Matt Begbie for 11, but it was nine runs later when Ashley George enticed a knick from the in-form Cole Roscholler for 22, that brought Mount Clear into the game.
Suddenly the Mounties tails were up as another soon fell leaving Wendouree teetering at 3-54. Ryan Simmonds and Heath Pyke steadied the ship somewhat with a 49-run fourth-wicket stand. Both would fall though within the space of four runs to have the Red caps on the brink at 5-107.
It took a solid, rather than spectacular eighth-wicket stand between Ash McCafferty and Tom Batters to bring Wendouree back into the game.
In fact, the last four men at the crease would put on 82 runs, which look to be crucial going into Sunday's final day.
Mount Clear would have been happy with its performance in the field, but might have leaked a few too many runs at the end.
Nicholson would finish with figures of 3-59 while Trevenen toiled hard for his 3-83. The pick of the bowlers though might have been George who snared two wickets and went at less than two runs an over, with 2-27 off 17.
If the in-form Burns is able to bat, it will go a long way to helping his side score the 211 required, but expect this match to go right down to the final overs.
In the other semi-final, centuries from East Ballarat pair Harli Givvens and Rory Low have set up their team for a memorable result against Darley.
Coming in with the Hawks at 2-32 after the loss of in-form duo Lewis Hodgins and Harry Ganley, the pair not only righted the sinking ship, but took charge against a stunned Lions bowling attack.
East eventually reached the total of 326, leaving Darley a mountain to climb if it is to make a fourth successive premiership decider next week.
Another worry for Darley is that its slow over rate means it will only have 77 overs to face on Sunday in the massive chase.
A scoring glitch meant full details were not available on Saturday night. Scores were only available up to the 27th over when East were 2-80.
Darley v East Ballarat 326 (full details not available)
Wendouree 9-210 (R Simmonds 34, A McCafferty 32, S Nicholson 3-59, G Trevenen 3-83) v Mount Clear
Wendouree v Mount Clear
Wendouree Batting
C Roscholler c JM Smith b AJ George 22
M Begbie c MD Goonan b S Nicholson 11
R Simmonds c Z Maple b G Trevenen 34
L Brady b G Trevenen 6
H Pyke b AJ George 26
T Maple b S Nicholson 12
L Wood st JM Smith b S Nicholson 4
A McCafferty run out (J Jeffrey) 32
T Batters c JM Smith b G Trevenen 22
S Peeters not out 18
T Godson not out 11
Extras (nb 3, w 1, b 0, lb 8) 12
Total 9-210 (Overs 80)
FOW: 33 (MR Begbie) 41 (C Roscholler) 54 (L Brady) 103 (R Simmonds) 107 (HI Pyke) 121 (T Maple) 128 (LN Wood) 171 (AS McCafferty) 184 (T Batters)
Mount Clear Bowling
J Butler 9-3-0-27
J Burns 0.4-0-0-0
G Trevenen 23.4-3-3-83
S Nicholson 23-3-3-59
A George 17-6-2-27
T Le Lievre 4-2-0-5
Z Maple 2-1-0-5
Darley v East Ballarat
Full Details not available
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.