Tight battle expected for competition finale | BHBR Tuesday pennant grand final preview

Midlands has rocketed into the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Midweek pennant grand final from its fourth-place finish, set to battle BMS at Sebastopol on Tuesday.
BMS clinched a spot in Tuesday's grand final in the first week of finals action by overcoming minor premiers Victoria.
Michelle Tait of BMS said Tuesday's contest would be a tough match-up.
"It has been an extremely close season up the top," Tait said.
"We've got our work cut out for us but it is going to be a really good battle.
"Midlands plays a really good game so we've got to make sure we come out ready from end one."
BMS' division one side fell short in the Saturday pennant, with Tait hopeful the club can still walk away with a division one premiership on Tuesday.
"Nerves can really get to people in finals but you just have to focus on your rink and not worry about the overall," Tait said.
"If everyone plays their role, you're going to have a good game."
For Midlands, it has recorded finals wins against reigning premiers City Oval and minor premiers Victoria to now boast a shot at the title.
"We're feeling pretty confident, we're not over-confident but we're expecting a good old-fashioned arm wrestle on Tuesday," Midlands' David Speechley said.
"While we are confident we do respect BMS a lot, they're a very good side and proved that by being on top of the ladder for a good part of the season.
Speechley was excited for a hard-fought finale.
"It should go down to the wire and I hope it does, no one wants to have a one-sided match in a grand final," he said.
"I'm confident in our group that we've got three good rinks in some good form at the moment.
"They've won their way to a grand final and there's no reason why we can't win it."
Both sides boast one win against each other this season, with Midlands recent winners in round 14.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
