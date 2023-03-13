A vibrant display of culture made its way through throngs of people on Wendouree Parade today for a sunny send-off of this year's Begonia Festival.
The Begonia Parade saw floats from a variety of community groups, such as the Afghan Ballarat Community, Ballarat Pipe Band, Sovereign Hill and the Ballarat African Association, among others.
Meanwhile, the gardens and foreshore were full of people enjoying the many stalls, activities and artworks which made up the festival.
The parade capped off another successful year for the annual Ballarat Begonia Festival, which returned in 2022 after a COVID-hiatus.
See The Courier's photos here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.