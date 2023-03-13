UPDATE 8.30am Wednesday:
A man missing from the Golden Plains Music Festival has ben located safe and well.
Ballarat police said the 33-year-old turned up at work in Frankston on Tuesday night.
EARLIER:
A search is underway for a man after Golden Plains festival in Meredith this weekend.
The missing 33-year-old was last seen on Monday March 13 at the festival wearing dark coloured jeans, a black shirt and jacket and possibly carrying a water bottle. He has multiple tattoos on his forearms.
The Courier understands police airwing was sent out to search for Mr Thom late Monday, believing him to have hitchhiked to Skipton area.
Handmade posters were put up around the site by Monday afternoon and volunteers sat at the exit gate holding images of the man to alert attendees.
