The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Missing festival-goer turns up at work

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated March 15 2023 - 8:39am, first published March 14 2023 - 9:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meredith Festival. File picture by Luka Kauzlaric.

UPDATE 8.30am Wednesday:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.