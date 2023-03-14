The Courier
Pipecon truck driver death Coroners Court hearing

Alex Dalziel
Alex Dalziel
March 15 2023 - 5:00am
Death of Pipecon truckie appears before Coroners Court

The workplace death of a Pipecon delivery driver may go to a coronial inquest, with the coroners court looking to investigate the company's traffic management system at its Delacombe site.

