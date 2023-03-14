Midlands mighty in Tuesday finale | BHBR Midweek pennant grand final review

Midlands concluded a remarkable finals series with ultimate glory on Tuesday, winning the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Midweek pennant division one premiership against BMS.
The premiers won all three rinks en route to a 70 (16) to 37 (0) triumph.
Both teams traded leads early on in the contest as BMS held a slim one-shot advantage through 33 ends.
However, it was Midlands which came out of the lunch break firing.
"It was a tight contest early, there really wasn't much in it for the first part of the game," Midlands' David Speechley said.
"Then Greg (Plier) had a great fightback in the second rink and Paul Kennedy extended his lead.
"It was just a team effort and that is what we've done all season."
Midlands headed into the lunch break with a one-shot lead after Plier's second rink recovered from a 12-4 deficit.
"I thought we were playing really well throughout the first half, you need a bit of luck and we started to get that luck in the second part of the game," Speechley said.
"Greg's rink made the difference, it allowed the rest of us to cruise a little bit once we saw the rink that was originally being beaten had come back into the contest."
No other Tuesday pennant side won a premiership from outside the top two, whereas now-premier Midlands finished the home-and-away season in fourth place.
"We snuck into fourth spot, we were struggling, and then all of a sudden we turned a corner," Speechley said.
"We started to believe that we could play like this and we just regained that confidence."
Speechley said both Paul Carlyle and Paul Kennedy, who starred in the third rink's 32-13 victory, had been the "backbone" of Midlands this finals series.
"Paul Carlyle on his day is as good as any bowler in Ballarat and Paul Kennedy is just so good under pressure.
"He proved that today when he was down two or three times he was still able to convert and win the rink.
"It is just really great that we get to support the golf and bowling club with a win like this."
It wraps up an action-packed season of division one bowls, one where all top-four sides entered the finals series as equal chances to take home the premiership.
The Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Midweek pennant boasted five grand finals' worth of action on Tuesday as the season came to a close at both Sebastopol and Victoria bowling clubs.
Learmonth's third rink led the way in its division two grand final clash with Smeaton, as William Rowe's rink recorded a nine-shot advantage en route to a hard-fought eight-shot victory.
It meant the side successfully bounced back from its semi-final defeat to Smeaton to clinch the division two premiership.
In division three, Victoria and Linton went down to the wire at Sebastopol, with the latter coming out on top in a nail-biting three-shot win.
Ballarat North's division four side put together a near-flawless season, finishing two games clear of second-placed Smeaton which it eventually lined up against in Tuesday's grand final.
Ballarat North recorded a 13-shot victory at Victoria Bowling Club, with two rinks ending in draws.
The biggest win of the day belonged to Ballan, which claimed a whopping 44-shot victory over ladder-leader Beaufort.
It was an almighty turnaround from Ballan following its semi-final defeat to the eventual runners-up.
The only other grand final side to sweep all rinks was Midlands in its division one triumph against BMS.
