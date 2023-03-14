Police in Ballarat are calling on the public to help find a missing teenager.
Thirteen year-old Brock was last seen on Tuesday, March 7 on Robertson Drive in Alfredton.
He was wearing a grey Nike tracksuit, beige coloured hoodie, black NXP vest, black peak hat with a white logo and white sneakers.
Police said Brock is known to frequent the Sunshine area.
Anyone with information on Brock's whereabouts is urged to contact Ballarat police on (03 5336 6000) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
