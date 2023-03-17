EXPERIENCE is back at the Ballarat Miners with the club officially confirming the return of club legend Kristy Rinaldi alongside Molly Mathews for the 2023 season.
Rinaldi, who last season became the first Ballarat Miners player to reach 300 games, and Mathews, are the latest signings for the team and will provide much-needed height and experience as it looks to get the majority of the squad together in coming weeks.
The club hopes to announce a second import in coming weeks as well as at least one more Australian who is currently finishing off duties overseas.
The experience of the pair will be invaluable to new coach Rob Baker joining up with key signings Abbey Wehrung and import Emma Karamovic.
"When I started playing for the Lady Miners you don't really think of how many games you're going to play, you're just excited to be part of it. I've played with great players over the years and have seen players develop, thrive and grow," Rinaldi said.
"I'm excited for this season with a local coach, some great imports, plus our younger players along with Abbey Wehrung returning home. This will make our goal of making finals a real reality."
Miners head coach Rob Baker said; "Kristy not only brings leadership to the group on and off the court but is the ultimate professional who has looked after her body in a way to ensure that after 330 games, she is still a necessary contributor on the court," he said.
Baker added he was excited to see Mathews back in the program, "She brings valuable experience at a state, national and NBL1 level across multiple conferences and teams, and it's exciting to see her back in her junior colours," he said.
