The Courier
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball

Kristy Rinaldi and Molly Mathews back at the Ballarat Miners

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
March 17 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristy Rinaldi is back for the Miners, ready to continue her more than 300 game career.

EXPERIENCE is back at the Ballarat Miners with the club officially confirming the return of club legend Kristy Rinaldi alongside Molly Mathews for the 2023 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.