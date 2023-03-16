Ballarat City FC will line up looking vastly different to last year's NPL3 side, following an off-season that saw a healthy amount of familiar faces leave the club for other opportunities.
Despite this, there is a positive feeling among the players and staff, with new manager Harry Bingham to lead the side on an exciting new journey.
"The team is refreshed, it survived (in NPL3) by the skin of its teeth last year and to rectify that you have to do something, so change was needed and that is what we're trying to bring about," Bingham said.
"It is vital that Ballarat stays in the best competition it can so that it keeps opportunities alive for younger players in the community to aspire to playing a higher level of football."
City FC lost its player-manager Michael Trigger along with big-name players Dom Swinton and Pat Karras, but it has opened the door for talented youth to show what they are capable of.
"It will be the youngest team in the competition, the practice matches have been good chances to give the younger players opportunities and they're progressing nicely," Bingham said.
"I'm confident if we can maintain our status in the competition then we will eventually be able to challenge for promotion because of the youth coming through."
As City FC enters a new era, it does so with a new coach, with well-travelled Bingham at the helm.
Last season, Bingham worked for Heidelberg United FC, one of the strongest NPL-level organisations in Victoria, as Junior Boys Technical Director.
"I'm really looking forward to the season, we're not afraid," Bingham said.
"There will be enormous challenges, you don't just flick the switch overnight but the assets are there and we've done the work that needs to be done."
Ballarat City FC kicks off its NPL3 season on the road, with a trip to Nunawading on Saturday.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.