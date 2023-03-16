All things Irish will be celebrated in Ballarat on Friday to mark Saint Patrick's Day.
The day, held on March 17, celebrates Ireland's patron saint with parades, special food, music, dancing, drinking and lots of green.
It is a significant day for Ballarat's St Patrick's College and St Patrick's Catholic Primary School.
Some of the activities planned at St Patrick's College for staff, students and the community include a whole-school mass and assembly, free barbecue lunch and house competitions, including choral tunnel ball and tug of war.
There will be a St Patrick's Old Collegians Association luncheon and reunion for the class of 1963.
St Patrick's Catholic Primary School pupils and staff will attend a mass at St Patrick's Cathedral before fun activities and a family picnic at Kirks Reservoir.
Ballarat's Irish Murphy's will start its well-known celebrations at 7am with free entry for live music, Irish dancers and a street party throughout the day.
Munster Arms Hotel will get into the spirit of the day with a party from 11am.
Ballarat has a strong connection to Ireland. It has deep Irish roots in Ballarat East and beyond, with settlers arriving in the mid-1800s and forming strong communities.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.