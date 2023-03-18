The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Our Places

Sebastopol's Harri Blomeley and Scott Carter take ownership of the Royal Mail Hotel

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
March 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sebastopol's Scott Carter and Harri Blomeley will part-own the Royal Mail Hotel in Sebastopol. The new owners both have a connection to the Albert Street pub. Pictures by Adam Trafford

When two Sebastopol men heard Melbourne investors might be interested in redeveloping their 'local', they stepped in and took ownership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.