When two Sebastopol men heard Melbourne investors might be interested in redeveloping their 'local', they stepped in and took ownership.
Harri Blomeley and Scott Carter will be the new part-owners of Sebastopol's iconic Royal Mail Hotel from April 1.
The pair, who have family connections to the Albert Street establishment, took ownership because they wanted it to remain the same old local pub it has been since 1866.
The current licensees, John Rattley and Nancy Lane, are retiring after two years' ownership. They reopened the pub in 2020 after it had been closed for 18 months and its future was uncertain.
Mr Blomeley and Mr Carter plan to keep the pub, which includes a bar and bistro, the same but continue to grow with the times.
The pub has always been a hub of the Sebastopol area, with strong and loyal community support.
Mr Blomeley, aged 25, will use his influence to attract a younger generation, while Mr Carter will bring in his experience.
"It is very exciting though. I am looking forward to the challenge. I think it's an exciting time to get some youth in here as well," Mr Blomeley said.
"We want to keep it the same as it is but continue to grow with the times. Times are changing. It's a different game to what it used to be but hopefully with my influence with youth and Scott's influence, hopefully we've got a good mix and I think we can really work on that. We're so lucky in that aspect.
"Because I have been here for two years with John and Nancy, I have gained a lot of knowledge from them as well so the way it's ran it doesn't need to be reinvented. The staff know the place, it's a very tight-knit group and I'd like to continue that."
The Royal Mail Hotel means more to Mr Carter and Mr Blomeley than a pub, with both having family connections to the pub.
Mr Carter grew up across the road from the Royal Mail Hotel and his great uncle, Bob Simpson, is a past owner of the pub.
Mr Blomeley and his family grew up in Sebastopol and his great-grandparents lived five houses down from the watering hole. His great-grandfather sadly died at the pub's doorstep after suffering a stroke which Mr Blomeley said was a "pretty big connection here for me".
His uncle owned the pub in the early 2000s and he found himself working there 20 years later in 2020 painting walls at first, then working in the bar and bistro before managing the venue.
"I've got lots of connections to the place and when John was going to leave, it was keeping it local and keeping it in the same fashion as it is where it's still a family place, for the locals, because they're the ones keeping it alive," Mr Blomeley said.
"It's a different style pub. This is still one of the last corner pubs with a country pub feel. There's people who have been drinking here for 50-odd years. The history of the place lives on through them. They tell the stories and they're the people I learn off."
Mr Blomeley said it was his dream to own a pub and after trying university and a trade, he has finally found his career.
"My uncle owned a pub in the early 2000s and since then, since I was five years old, I have been telling Mum and Dad and my family that I always wanted to own a pub and to do it at 25, I didn't really think that was possible.
"I was kind of in a period of not much, just cruising through, so now being here is overwhelming."
Mr Rattley said it was nice to see two Sebastopol residents take ownership of the Royal Mail Hotel. He said when he bought the pub in 2020, he had planned to stay for several years to make it viable then pass it onto his family.
Due to health reasons, Mr Rattley has decided to part with the pub earlier than planned, although his connection will remain as Mr Blomeley's sister is married to Mr Rattley's son.
"I have two sons. As it turns out, they have their own families and it's just not the right time for them to take over," he said.
"(In 2020) we thought it had been a successful business for 130 to 140 years and there is no reason why it can't be again. It just needs someone to come in with some fresh ideas and take it to the next level."
The Royal Mail Hotel was the last tram stop along the route for Ballarat and the final destination of the very last tram in 1971.
Mr Carter and Mr Blomeley said a lot of people visited the pub for this reason, while others called in to experience a good country pub. They hope to attract new customers as Sebastopol continues to grow.
"We will keep growing the atmosphere and if there are new locals, they are going to feel that as well," Mr Blomeley said.
There have been 18th birthday parties of people whose parents also had their 18th birthday party at the pub. On a Friday night, you will find three generations of the same family drinking in the bar.
The Royal Mail Hotel is open seven days a week.
