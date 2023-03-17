The Courier
Chepstowe man charged with multiple counts of arson to appear at County Court

Alex Dalziel
Alex Dalziel
March 18 2023 - 5:00am
The charges included deliberately lighting a fire, causing property damage, and lighting a fire during a total fire ban season. File Picture

A Chepstowe man will fight arson charges against him in the County Court, after being charged with deliberately lighting fires in Chepstowe, Linton and Carngham throughout early 2022.

