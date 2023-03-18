Offenders on the run after violent home invasion

Police are investigating after a man was assaulted in a Delacombe home invasion.
The incident occurred about 1am Saturday, March 18.
Police say two men knocked on the front door of a Sutton Street property then seriously assaulted the 49-year-old male occupant who opened the door.
The offenders "forced entry and ransacked the property, stealing a bag containing cash and cards," before running away.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Ballarat Crime Investigation Unit detectives are appealing for information.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
