Nature Notes: Coral-fern makes a home in the Wombat Forest

By Roger Thomas
March 24 2023 - 4:00pm
This strong growing coral-fern is in the Wombat Forest and is one of 20 known species of ferns in this location.

More than 35 species of ferns grow wild in the Ballarat district. Some of them look rather like bracken, but others are very different.

